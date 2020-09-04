Protest rocks Osun over hike in electricity tariff, petrol pump price

Protesters under the umbrella of Osun Coalition of Civil Societies (CSOs) on Friday in Osogbo, Osun State capital demonstrated against the recent hike in electricity tariff from N24 per kilowatt to N66 and pump price from N148 to N162.

They described the increase as inhuman and sheer wickedness against the interest and socio-economic survival of the downtrodden masses.

The federal government had on Wednesday through the Petroleum Pricing Marketing Company (PPMC) jerked up the ex-depot price of petrol from N138 to NN151.56 per litre, a development, which compelled marketers to increase pump price from N148 to N162 per litre.

The protesters had converged on the popular Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Old garage and march to Ola-Iya Junction at about 9:15 am.

As a result of the protest, there was traffic congestion along major streets as vehicular movement was disrupted while the demonstrators marched from Nelson Mandela Freedom Park to Olaiya junction, displaying various placards to denounce the action of the government.

Led by Comrade Waheed Saka, the protesters issued 5-day ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to revert to the old prices in the interest of peace.

Some of the placards displayed by the protesters read thus “Revert fuel price now”, “Enough is Enough”, ” We want a better life”, “Electricity tariff hike is evil” among others.

Addressing journalists, Saka, who is the director of the programme, Centre for Sustained Dialogue, described the dual approval of new electricity tariff and increment in the pump price of petrol as the highest level of insensitivity and wickedness from president Muhammad Buhari led APC government.

According to him, “how on earth will anybody happily approved a new tariff régime and increment in the pump price of petrol at a time our people are still languishing in pains and pangs triggered by lockdown due to Covid 19 pandemic? How on earth will successive leaders of our nation kowtow to the world bank/IMF directives without due diligence on the negative impact such directive will have on the citizen of this country.”

“The distribution companies who failed in their responsibility to metered all households despite the outcry of the people will now have the presidential backing to further exploit the people through the evil, insensitive and wicked increasing in tariff,” Saka remarked.

