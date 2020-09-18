Gunmen kidnap 5 family members in Kaduna

Gunmen stormed Barakallahu community, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis and kidnapped four children of the same parents including their mother.

A resident of the area, Hajiya Rabi told Tribune Online that the hoodlums came to the area 12 am on Friday morning.

‘We began to hear the sounds of gunshots. We couldn’t sleep any longer. We thought it was coming from the Airforce base. We were wondering what was amiss.

However, she said, “the sounds of voices coming from the next street made us understand that something is definitely wrong.

“Around 6 am when my husband went to the mosque, he was told that kidnappers had stormed the area and were moving from house to house.

“Unfortunately, the hoodlums succeeded in kidnapping four children, she declared.

A father of the kidnapped children, Abdulsalam Haruna who is a tailor disclosed in an interview that the kidnappers stormed his house around 1.30 am today (Friday) and abducted his four children and his wife.

“The kidnappers took four of my children away. Four of my children and their mother. Two of the children are in university, one in secondary school and one in primary six. They also kidnapped their mother.

According to him,’ the incident really beat his imagination as he could not imagine why the kidnappers would come to him being an ordinary tailor.

“Am just an ordinary tailor that is working hard to fend for my family. Am not a rich man. I don’t have anything, he stressed.

He gave the names of his children as Muhammad Mustapha Abdulsalam, Hauwa Abdulsalam, Muhammad Abdulsalam and Umm Hairi Abdulsalam, while the name of his wife is Hajara Abdulsalam.

When contacted, the Police spokesman, ASP Muhammad Jalige said the police are on top of the situation.

