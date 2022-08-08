On purchase of ammunition by Benue government

The recent pronouncement made by the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, to purchase Ak-47 and Ak-49 rifles for the newly launched Benue Community Volunteer Guards has become a source of discussion among Nigerians both home and abroad.

There is plenty of evidence to proof that the insecurity in Benue State is worsening by the day more than in any other state in Nigeria. Expectedly, Governor Ortom is not happy about the incessant killing of his people and this is what has prompted him to think of buying sophisticated weapons for his citizens to defend themselves from being killed by criminals.

Enough is enough. This is the right time for the Federal Government of Nigeria to look into the security situation in Benue State before it is too late. Governor Ortom is yet to buy the weapons and the Federal Government must act fast now and put an end to the incessant killing of Benue citizens.

We don’t want war in Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari should use his good office at this moment to end insecurity facing the people of Benue State. We must not allow our nation to degenerate into a stage of us defending ourselves with Ak-47 and Ak-49 rifles. Nobody wants to die, not even criminals.

The criminals are bold enough to attack Nigerians because they have guns. We need peace in Benue State and other parts of Nigeria, including Oyo State. I want to advise the Benue state governor to make wide consultation before buying guns for his people to defend themselves. It is good to seek advice from elder statesmen before taking such step. Once again, we don’t want war in Nigeria.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE