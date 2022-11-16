On constitutional rights of women

Since the rejection of the bill to allocate a certain quota of National Assembly, all legislative and political positions or appointments to our women in the ongoing constitution amendment, there has been continuous arguments on whether women have rights at all in the Nigerian constitution despite the provisions that frowns against inequality or bias against any citizen on grounds of sex, race or ethnic identity, or faith inclination

Some have argued that such amendment that makes provisions for special rights for women or men has contradicted the existing provisions of the constitution that provides for equality, arguing that as long as the clauses in the constitution remains, the efficacy of any infusion of special rights to a particular gender would be a contradiction in the same document.

However, the discussion has delved into whether the amendment should be thrown out completely or realigned. Some believe that whike special provisions should not be made based on gender, some areas such as the appointment of women based on the state of marriage must be examined as the argument that a woman married in their state from another state won’t be appointed to a particular office is said to be ridiculous.

As per marriage to a Nigerian woman by a foreign husband and conferring citizenship on the husband, that should be the choice of the husband to drop his existing citizenship, especially as Nigeria does accept only qualified dual citizenship on certain grounds. And it would not work if the conditions don’t fall within the acceptable range.

Some argue further that in political parties, women already have special concession as most parties exclude them from paying to obtain forms for expression of interest while this is not the same for male counterparts, adding that making this privilege a constitutional right is foreign and out of place because it will have ripple effects

The argument focuses on the fact that there are many kaws in favour od women already and the challenge is not the existence but implementation and application