Omowunmi stars in Netflix/Ebonylife films’ adaptation of Death and the King’s horsemen

AMVCA Best Supporting Actress 2022, Omowunmi Dada shines bright as the ‘Bride’ in Nigeria’s Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka’s highly acclaimed stage play, The King’s Horseman (Elesin Oba) first-ever screen adaptation.

The screen adaptation of the award-winning piece was brought to life by EbonyLife Films in partnership with Netflix. The play was adapted to screen and directed by Half of a Yellow Sun and Fifty maestro, Biyi Bandele. Among other exciting firsts, the screenplay will be the first ever Yoruba Language film to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Special Presentation category this September, before being mainstreamed as a first in its genre on Netflix.

According to Dada, ‘Elesin Oba has been an exciting project for me, having previously been a part of its cast on several stages nationwide.

It is indeed an honour to portray the Bride in the first-ever screen adaption of the play.’ ‘The Bride is a symbol of sensuality, excitement and lust especially for the Horseman who though bound by tradition to leave earth for the land of his ancestors, is distracted by his sensual desires and consequently, brings doom on his people. The film is true to its roots and a must-watch for all’.

Elesin Oba is a riveting classic based on factual events in Nigeria’s colonial era when the horseman (Eleshin Oba) of a Yoruba King in the Oyo Kingdom was prevented from committing ritual suicide by the colonial authorities. Omowunmi stars alongside a league of A-list actors. They include Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Jide Kosoko, Deyemi Okolanwon, Brymo Olawale, Mark Elderkin, Jenny Stead, Langley Kirkwood, and others.

Omowunmi Dada is also a voice-over artist, presenter, and model best known for her role as Folake in the M-Net television series Jemeji. She has featured in several movies and TV Productions, such as Oloture,Ayinla, Diamonds in the Sky, MTVSHUGA NAIJA(Season 4), Game On, and Bedroom Points.