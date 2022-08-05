Startimes, Yaw unveil Sparadise

Startimes has announced a parnership with popular on air personality and comedian Steve Onu better known as ‘Yaw’ to produce a sitcom dubbed ‘Sparadise’.

The sitcom which is an original production by StarTimes and billed to have 63 episodes was premiered last Thursday in Lagos.

The new series is enveloped with satirical and amusing events that reflect the everyday life and gossip that transpire in a Spa. The series, Sparadise arrests the intrigues and happenings that play out in a spa, from the gossip to all the madness, banters and quarrels that ensue, comically told using notable comedians.

According to Yaw, the producer, the sitcom features comedy acts like Buchi, Yaw, Senator, Tomama, and Tony Akposheri. It also features acts, Kunle Remi, Senator, Tony Akposheri, Yaw, Ngozi Nwosu, Ernest Donald, Lolo1, Tomama, Ada Muorah, Bofie Itombra, Dianne Chukwu, Davidsyn Eboigbe, Ese Idia, Eseosa Benard, Godwin Ovy, Imaobong Cletus, Omotunde Adebowale, David Odiaka Onyeka Favour, Onukwube Chukwube, and Roby Ekpo.

Directed by John Njamah and Patrich Nkamiang, the comedy series was written by Yaw, Buchi, and Senator.

“Paradise is a sitcom that was created originally for the web. StarTimes gave it life. If not for them, it would just be any other kind of proposal. Don’t forget that 90 per cent of the sitcom that you see on TV is our day-to-day reality. It is what is happening to everybody. So, this everyday reality is delivered differently using comics. For now, it has 63 episodes. And it would run every day on StarTimes. It has been on screen from August 4, on ST Nollywood Plus Channel on StarTimes, as well as the StarTimes-ON mobile app. The major part of the series was shot at Lekki, Lagos. The sitcom is still in the post-production stage,” Yaw explained.

Also speaking, Alex Jian, the Chief Executive Officer of StarTimes Nigeria, maintained that the entertainment provider was keeping to its words of growing original content locally to give Nollywood fans something juicier to enjoy at a pocket-friendly price.

Speaking at the unveiling, Tunde Aina, the Chief Operating Officer of StarTimes, added that the company which started 10 years ago has always had to buy content to air on the station.

He continued, “We have always needed a sitcom that helps with retention. That also helps for relaxation. We got so many proposals but Yaw’s was better. Sparadise mirrors what happens in different homes. Sparadise is our latest but we will be having more soon.”

On the other hand, the CEO of Cash Token, Lai Labode, also commented that his business was delighted to support ‘Sparadise’.

He clarified, “It is always important to support projects that will impact the people. That is why Cash Token, a social enterprise, is supporting StarTimes on this project.”