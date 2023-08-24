Omolara Raimot Dauda is one of the fast rising actresses in the Yoruba movie industry and has evolved so well in the industry she joined five years ago that she now produces movies. The Abeokuta-born actress, who is an alumnus of the Lagos State Polytechnic has featured in quite a number of top-notch movies such as ‘May 3rd’, ‘HOD’, ‘Omo Ina’, ‘Asigbo’, ‘Aje Adugbo’ and many others. She also learnt the art of movie production and has succeeded in producing six movies which are ‘Ipinnu’, ‘Awusa’, ’Isura’, ‘Daramola’, ‘Ninu Ala’ and ‘Alejo Oru’.

Omolara is presently working on her new movie which is titled ‘Igbekun’. The movie is directed by Azeez Ijaduade and managed by Afeez Eniola. It features top actors like Wunmi Toriola, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Kiki Bakare, Damilola Oni, Shonye Olamilekan and a host of others.

According to her, her choice of role models in the industry is another factor which has been helpful to her career. She revealed that her mentors include the likes of wave making actor/producer, Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, and Funke Akindele.