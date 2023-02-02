Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has promised to tackle the perennial flooding in Asaba and its environs with balloon technology if elected as the next governor of Delta State.

The Delta APC governorship candidate decried the annual flooding of Oko, Okwie and other parts of Asaba, the state capital with the displacement of people and destruction of businesses.

He assured that when elected, the perennial flood crisis will be tackled headlong once and for all, noting that the state has the resources to tackle it.

Omo-Agage, speaking during the continuation of his ward-to-ward campaign to Oko kingdom, Okwie and Asaba in Oshimili South Local Government Area, also announced that the 28km Asaba-Oko road that has been abandoned over the years has been captured in this year’s NDDC budget and soon, work will begin.

The Delta Central lawmaker said he was saddened while driving through Oko and Okwie with the deplorable state of their road, noting there is nothing to show that the two communities are part of the state capital.

Omo-Agege, who frowned at the level of neglect of Oko, Okwie and Umuaji, said he wondered what the offence was to warrant them such a level of neglect even with their proximity to the sit of power, assuring that the incoming APC government will address their years of neglect.

“I have listened to the youths represented by the chairman of the youth. Unfortunately, it seemed like he didn’t follow me when I went to the palace.

“For the youths of Oko and the people of Oko, I know your pains and I feel your pains, and I have already made a commitment today to the people of Oko through the king and the traditional council.

“Already, this road you are complaining about has been put in the NDDC budget. We are going to put 29 kilometres of it from Asaba to this place. And after the 29km, maybe the other year, we will look from here to Uche. So, your problem is going to be solved now. It is already in the budget.

“On top of that, I have also directed that next week, they are bringing solar-powered streetlights to Oko. It will be completed by latest Friday of next week, the solar-powered streetlights will be working here in Oko. This is my promise to the people of Oko before I become governor.

“Oko is supposed to have a hospital is it not? Do you have a hospital? PDP has been here for 24 years they didn’t give you a hospital,” he said.





“When Omo-Agege becomes governor, me and my party we are going to give you a hospital here. Is it not good that way?

“Now, it is every year that flood makes you desert this town, every year it drives you away. We know what the challenge is and we are going to address it.

“We are going to channel the water back into the river. We know what to do. It won’t require too much money.

“It is the wickedness of Okowa that is why he has not done so. But I am not a wicked man, I will not be a wicked governor. By the time I become governor, this flood challenge you are facing here in Oko, we are going to address it.

“Every year we have this perennial flooding is it not so? We have more than enough money to address this issue of flooding in Asaba and its environs. But of course, Okowa did not see it as a priority. Instead of him using that money, he preferred to use it for elections.

“So, I am promising you that when I become governor, just like my friend the governor of Imo State did in Owerri. Owerri used to be seriously flooded too, but there’s a technology that is introduced which is called balloon technology.

“We are going to use balloon technology here and we are going to address the issue of flooding in Asaba and its environs,” he pledged.

Omo-Agege while commending the Okwe Landlords Association for supporting him and other APC candidates said, “when I become governor of Delta State, this Okwe internal road, I will do them for you. And the road in cable, I will also do them for you.

“In Okwe here we have civil servants, and some of them have been denied their promotion arrears is it not so? Okowa denied them all kinds of allowances because the money he was supposed to use in paying them, he is using to run for Vice-President.

“I’m promising you again all our civil servants and all their families that are here when I become governor that promotion arrears I will pay them,” he noted.

Speaking also, the former chairman of NSITF and Sure-P, Dr Ngozi Olejeme, urged the people of Oshimili South to vote for all APC candidates, noting that APC represents light.

According to her, ” that you see me here standing with Omo-Agege and APC shows that there is light in APC, it’s on record that I gave over 3000 jobs to Deltans then, and to enable me to give more support, vote all APC candidates.”

