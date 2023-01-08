Omo-Agege vows to resist intimidation of APC members in Isoko during 2023 elections

Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has warned that the party will resist any attempt by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to intimidate members of the party and its supporters in Isokoland and other parts of the state.

Omo-Agege, who’s the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, stated that the era of politics of intimidation and violence was over in the nation’s electoral system with the introduction of BVAS machines.

The Delta Central lawmaker gave the warning on Saturday when the Delta APC ward-to-ward campaign stormed Uzere, Aviara and Olomoro communities in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

He charged the electorate in Isoko and other parts of the state to turn out enmass to vote for all APC candidates in the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and state assembly elections, promising adequate security.

Omo-Agege further assured Deltans that their votes will count in the forthcoming elections, adding that the era where election materials were snatched and thumb-printed in political leaders’ homes was gone forever.

Meanwhile, scores of PDP chieftains in Isoko South LGA including a younger brother to Bashorun Askia Ogieh, Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Mr. Goodluck Obrogo; Mr. James Miller, a political aide to the majority leader of the Delta State House of Assembly and 2019 Deputy governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Chief James Igbi have defected to APC.

They announced their defection at Uzere, the country-home of PDP stalwart, Bashorun Askia, saying they were rejecting the PDP for APC over the underdevelopment of Isoko Nation by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led state government.

Speaking at Aviara Kingdom, Omo-Agege told the cheering crowd of supporters that his administration will resolve and restore the aged-long electrical blackout in the community.

He berated Governor Okowa for the underdevelopment of Isoko Nation despite their contributions to revenue accruing to the state.

“The politics of intimidation has past. With the introduction of BVAS by INEC, be rest assured that we buried the politics intimidation and violence.





“Let me assure our teeming supporters that there will be adequate security in the next elections.

“For our supporters and Isoko people who want to vote for APC, come on the days of the elections and vote for us.

“For those planning to intimidate our members, they should know that we’ll resist them. People like Askia knows me, no amount of intimidation will stop APC from winning in Isoko and other parts of Delta State,” Omo-Agege warned.

Meanwhile, Delta South Senatorial candidate of the APC, Hon. Joel Thomas-Onowhakpo, has charged Deltans to collect their permanent voter’s cards ahead of the forthcoming polls.

He appealed to the electorate in Delta South to vote APC and ensure that PDP was dislodged from the state.

Thomas-Onowakpo told the crowd that Senator Omo-Agege was the best candidate for the governorship seat of the state, assuring that he would massively bring development to all parts of the state.