Attack: Minister of transportation storms Edo train station

Following the attack on Saturday by unknown gunmen on passengers waiting to board a train from Igueben in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State to Warri in Delta State, findings have revealed that the Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo is currently on his way to the Edo State station of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on a fact finding mission concerning the attack and subsequent abduction.

According to a source very close to the Ministry of Transportation, the Minister wants to ascertain the situation himself because so much had been expended to ensure security of rail transport across the country.

“We want it to be totally private. The Minister wants to ascertain things himself because we paid hugely for security. So we are going for fact findings ourselves,” the source who wouldn’t want his name in print told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.

Recall that the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), had told newsmen on Saturday night that unknown gunmen abducted unknown number of passengers waiting to board a train from Igueben in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State to Warri in Delta State.

Even though the exact number of those abducted is yet to be ascertained, it was confirmed that many of the travellers were also injured in the ensuing melee.

More details soon…