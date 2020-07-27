Omisore’s wife installed as regent of Oisa Ado-Ekiti

Wife of the former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Mojisola, has been installed as the regent of Amulodu Oisa of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The installation followed the demise of her father, Chief Adeleye Fashubaa, in February, who was the holder of the title.

The installation rites which commenced on Saturday was rounded off on Monday at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe where she was officially presented to the monarch for his prayers and blessings.

Oba Adejugbe while congratulating the new regent and offering her prayers described her as a worthy daughter who had contributed to the development of the town.

He eulogised her later father for his exemplary leadership and efforts at ensuring peaceful coexistence of people in the town, calling on the new regent to bring to the table her wealth of experience as a successful lawyer in the benefit of the people.

Speaking with Tribune Online shortly after the event at the palace, Regent Mojisola expressed gratitude for what she described as an opportunity to serve and give to the people.

Mojisola who is the currently the Director, Special Duties in the federal ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said, “I feel very good today because it a chance to further fulfil my father’s legacies and opportunity to serve my people in this capacity as a regent.

“I know things will happen for great during my time as a regent. I will urge my people to unite and join hands in the development of our community. I will need sincere cooperation.”

On his part, Senator Omisore said, “We thank God for the people to count her worthy of the position by the community. Since it is hereditary, she has accepted it and we are hoping for the best. She has to show love and leadership to the community pending the selection of a new Oisa of Ado-Ekiti.”