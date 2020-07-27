FG announces partial reopening of schools

The Federal Government on Monday announced the reopening of secondary schools in the country from the 4th of August, 2020 for graduating classes only.

The students would have two weeks within which to prepare for the West African Examinations (WAEC) due to start on the 17th of August, 2020.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong, who conveyed this in a statement made available to newsmen said these were the unanimous decisions reached at a virtual consultative meeting held on Monday.

Goong explained that the meeting held at the instance of the Federal Ministry of Education, involved Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

He said: “It was agreed that the graduating classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them to prepare for the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and public-spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations for safe reopening, as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, National Examination Council (NECO), National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 40,532 After 555 New Infections

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 40,532 as 555 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story