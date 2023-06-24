Taraba State governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas on Saturday staged a one kilometer fitness walk in Jalingo, the state capital, in commemoration of the 2023 Olympic day.

The governor noted after the exercise that the idea was to reverse the spirit of sport in Taraba, engage the youth and harness the potential in them for more development.

Kefas also informed that all sporting activities in the state would be revived and facilities would all be renovated.

“Sport units people, in sport, there is no religious or ethnic discrimination and I believe that reviving sporting activities in Taraba would be an added advantage for us to use as a strategy to unite citizens, end Internal dispute amongst ethnic as well, mitigate criminal activities in the state.

“The youth would be engaged, we will harness the potential in them for more development of the state. All the sporting facilities would be renovated to a befitting standard that would make sport attractive where our teams can compete with any team in the world”. Gov. Kefas expressed.

Reacting, Hon. John Kizito Bonzena, the speaker of the state house of Assembly and the Secretary to the government of the state (SGS), Chief G.T Kataps, expressed that the exercise was proof that a new Taraba of greatness was going to be established.

They pledged unreserved support to ensure governor Kefas take Taraba to her days of greatness and boost the citizens standard of living.

