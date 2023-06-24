The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved 140 as the minimum admission cut-off mark for admission into universities in Nigeria, while that of polytechnics and Colleges of Education is pegged at 100.

Registrar of the board, Professor Is-haq Oloyede announced this on Saturday in Abuja during his presentation at the 2023 policy meeting on admission to tertiary institutions in Nigeria, following the conclusion of conduct of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The National Tolerable Minimum UTME Score (NTMUS) of 140 for universities, 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education were agreed upon by the stakeholders at the policy meeting.

Oloyede explained that all the tertiary institutions had earlier sent their proposed cut-off mark to the Board and that no institution would be allowed to go below what they had proposed as their individual cut-off mark.

He said that all institutions must abide by this rule and must not go below the approved points.

He also said that every tertiary institution must ensure its own minimum standard especially as it related to institutional screening and grading in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), which must not be lowered than 50 marks.

”All institutions must abide by this minimum point. This means that no institution can go below the standard.

”For the 15 private universities that demanded between 120 and 130 as minimum points, note that the 140 is sacrosanct and must not be violated.

” This is because the system put in place will not recognise 139, so ensure you comply,” he said.

Oloyede also said that institutions must not collect more than N2,000 as screening fees from candidates

