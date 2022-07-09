Olunloyo is alive, family calls for prayers over his health

The family of a former governor of Oyo State, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo, has called for prayers amid concerns over his state of health.

According to a statement issued by his family on Saturday, “We appreciate the public for the interest shown in the wellbeing of our father, Chief Dr. Victor Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo (aka VOSO).

“In the tradition of the Olunloyo family of Ibadanland, and based on the principles of integrity, inclusion, and openness upon which our revered father VOSO has always stood, we would like to inform the Nigerian public that we would greatly appreciate your prayers for our father who is presently in the ICU at UCH Ibadan.

“As a public figure, we believe that his condition should not be hidden from the Nigerian public who have a right to know about their leaders.

“Please accept our most sincere thanks for your all concern and goodwill.

“May God Almighty bless you all and our dear country Nigeria.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…