There are not many creative personalities like Oludare Taiye Jacob in the creative industry. Famous as “Enargy” and “Mr. Confidence”, his new works seem to be another blockbuster projects that will put him on a new pedestal.

The young man, who continues to shine in an industry that is populated by different talented individuals, said working hard is one thing but paying attention to details is another aspect of his job he takes seriously.

With plans concluded on his latest creative work, Jacob, while speaking with R about his project, said having worked hard day and night on the new work, his latest offering has concluded plans for the official release of his latest body of works.

According to him, three new creative works have scaled through the post-production phase. They are “Mr. Confidence”, “Marriage Palava” and “Elese Merin”. While Mr Confidence and Marriage Palava are series, Elese Merin would be released as a full length movie.

He stated that the new creative works are products of hard work and sleepless nights. “My team worked round the clock for us to get to this successful stage. “Mr Confidence” is a comedy series that is highly therapeutic while “Marriage Palava” is also a comical series based on true life experience; and “Elese Merin” is a detailed satirical piece.

“I commend specifically the efforts of Tunde Adejuwon who is the artistic director of the three works. Previous episodes of the series are currently showing on one click tv, YouTube channel, as we gear up for new episodes”.

