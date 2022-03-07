Olubadan-designate, Lekan Balogun is an enigma ― Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed optimism that the new Olubadan-designate, HRM (Dr) Lekan Balogun’s reign as monarch of established decades ago, exudes passion and displays an impeccable character of compassion, saying his shrewd comportment is legendary.

Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, said “Egbon” as he is fondly called, HRM Balogun’s personality combines an immeasurably deep mien of commitment, strong ideological bend who wields untainted intellectual enablements.

“He is a great and indeed, the most desirable ideological tool for the development of Ibadan city.

“No doubt, for the new monarch, Ibadan, as he has always shown, shall be his first priority and Yorubaland, in general, shall remain his primary focus in terms of development. Our cherished capital of the old Western Region could not have been luckier.

“As he mounts the saddle, the throne of his forebearers, the new Olubadan-designate deserves all the support required of every Ibadan indigene, resident and the wider Yoruba Nation.

“Our prayers must be ceaseless as we thank God for the immense Grace for this moment of honour and joy as a people”

Senator Lekan Balogun will be installed as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land on Friday, March 11, 2022.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE