Olu of Warri-designate for coronation August 21

The coronation ceremony of the 21st Olu of Warri-designate, Omoba Tsola Emiko, comes up on August 21, 2021.

This was officially announced on Thursday at the Olu of Warri palace by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom and acting chairman, Olu Advisory Council, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe.

Addressing journalists, Chief Amatserunleghe said after due consultation with the Regent, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, the rites of passage of HM, Ogiame Ikenwoli would begin on June 28, 2021, with a commendation service in Warri.

The Iyatsere, who was in the company of members of the Council of Chiefs, further disclosed that the burial rites will last for 14 days while appreciating all Itsekiri sons and daughters across the globe for their support and steadfastness in ushering a seamless transition.

“The burial rites for our late king, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, will begin on Friday, June, 18th with a Commendation Service here in Warri, to be followed by traditional burial rites at Ode-Itsekiri, the next day 19th, 2021; burial activities will end on Friday, July 2nd – a duration of 14 days.

“This phase will also bring to a close the mourning period throughout Warri kingdom.

“Gentlemen, I will like to say at this juncture, that the hands of history are upon our shoulders here today; it is my singular honour, esteemed distinction and unique privilege, to declare to you on behalf of the Warri Council of Kingmakers, that Omoba Tsola Emiko will be crowned and formally installed as the 21st Olu of Warri, on Saturday the 21st day of August 2021, by the grace of God.

“This will be done at a colourful ceremony in Ode-Itsekiri, beginning with a boat regatta here in Warri.

“Let me also seize this opportunity to thank all Itsekiri sons and daughters, especially our people in diaspora worldwide who have stood by us throughout and have remained steadfast, in our desire to have a peaceful transition, in line with their wishes and those of the gods of our land.

“The overall thanks, however, goes to Jehovah God, who has kept us and continue to ensure peace in Iwereland.

“We will continue to update you on developments as we begin this transition process,” the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, stated.

It will be recalled that the Olu of Warri-designate, Omoba Emiko, was unveiled on April 5, 2021, at Ode-Itsekiri (Big Warri) as the 21st Olu of Warri.

