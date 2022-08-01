Oloyede inaugurates 80-man committee to support Tinubu, AbdulRasaq election bids

A foremost aspirant in the recently held APC primaries for Irepodun/ Oke Ero/ Isin constituency in the Federal House of Representatives for the 2023 polls, Dr Toba Oloyede, has constituted a 80-man committee to see to the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

According to Dr Toba, the founding of the DTO Vanguard had become imperative in order to drive the realisation of the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president and the reelection of Malam Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq as governor of Kwara State along with other candidates vying for public office under the APC banner in the constituency. Of the 80 members inaugurated, each person is expected to coordinate affairs in one polling unit each inorder to ensure proper reach to the grassroots.

Campaign DG to Dr Toba Oloyede, Comrade Abdulsalam said at the epoch making event , “Gov. AbdulRasaq has convinced Kwara electorate beyond measure that the difference between a progressive government and a reactionary one is very wide, so therefore, selling his candidacy and that of the other APC candidates has become an easy and enjoyable task.”

He said further, “Dr Toba Oloyede concern for the improvement of human capital is enormous as evident in his previous engagements with the people. He has decided to carry this out on a bigger scale by throwing his hat into the ring so that his commitment of representing the voiceless in the society can be realised.”

“This Vanguard would further extend its tentacles to a larger number with the aim to carry out similar uplifting programs throughout Isin LGA and the federal constituency,” Abdulsalam added.

Witnessed by a wide array of the press, coordinators from other LGAs and party leaders present were enjoined to work for the success of the party in the coming election without animosity.

A cross section of community dwellers interviewed at the event shared their excitement at the pace at which the DTO Vanguard train is moving as they see him as a rallying point and top ranking emerging leader considering the several empowerment initiatives they have benefited from the man they now fondly call ‘Omo mekunnu’.

