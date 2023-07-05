Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Hammeed Adekunle Makama Oyelude CON, Tegbosun III, has congratulated the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, for the successful hosting of this year’s edition of the Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2023, marking his first as COAS.

The monarch, in a statement issued by his media office on Thursday in Kuta, praised Gen Lagbaja for conducting himself credibly and garnering support from both serving and retired military officers.

Olowu emphasized that the Ilobu, Osun-born Army general requires the support of all individuals to effectively combat insecurity across the country.

Olowu stated that the military remains a pillar of strength and a unifying factor, stressing the need to handle it with utmost care to preserve national cohesion.

He remarked, “Our military is the symbol of our unity and cohesion. We must ensure that we continue to encourage our military to exert greater efforts in their determination to rid the country of undesirable elements causing chaos and those who aim to make the country ungovernable.

Many of our gallant soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice, while others have become incapacitated, all to secure our land.

This is the only way to provide hope for the families of the bereaved and those fighting the unconventional war, assuring them that their loved ones will not suffer in case of an unfortunate eventuality. Our military is our pride. Let’s show our appreciation.”

