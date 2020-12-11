Olowu donates N1m to Kuta central mosque project

AS part of the activities marking this year’s edition of Owu National Convention, the Olowu of Owu-Kuta, Osun State and chairman of the Supreme Council of Owu Obas, Oba Hammed Adekunle Oyelude Tegbosun III, has donated a sum of N1 million towards the completion of the town’s ultramodern central mosque.

Oba Oyelude made the donation Friday last week at the central mosque after the Juma’at prayer that was held to herald the commencement of the national convention.

According to him, the donation was in fulfillment of a promise he made during the 30th edition of the Kuta Day celebration which was held recently.

The traditional ruler called on members of the Royal Union of Owu People (RUOP), home and abroad, to foster love and unity among themselves so that they could make meaningful and accelerated progress.

Earlier, in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Kuta Central Mosque, Alhaji Soliu Oloyin, enjoined Muslims to always put Allah first in all their undertakings.

RUOP was established in 1992 to engender unity among Owu people and accelerate the development of the town.

