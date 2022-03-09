Olababs releases second studio album, ‘Celebration Hymn Medley’

Popular Nigerian gospel juju artist Babatunde John Olaniyan popularly known as Olababs has released his second studio album, titled “Celebration Hymn Medley”.

The singer while speaking to Tribune Online explained that the hour-long album was released to give listeners something different from the general kind of gospel music they are used to.

He said, “Being a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) member for over three decades, I grew up listening and singing lots of hymns in the church and this made me love hymns. I noticed many Pentecostal churches nowadays sing little or no hymns at all.

“This inspired me to record a medley and collections of the inspirational hymns in an African juju percussion groove style considering that hymn reading sessions in churches can sometimes be boring, so we spice it up with the danceable rhythm.”

Olababs who started his music career in 1991 noted that the new album will show fans and listeners his versatile side. He said his gospel juju style of music will ensure his fans have a fulfilled experience while listening to the new album.

The new album follows his first studio album which was released in November 2019, titled “E Gbe Ga (Lift Him Up)”. He also released a single “Anu ni mo bere (I seek Mercy)” which is part of his latest album.

Olabab’s biggest musical influences include popular Nigerian juju artists, Chief Ebenezer Obey and King Sunny Ade. Some of his other favourite artists include Bola Are, Yinka Ayefele, among others.