Olababs releases second studio album, ‘Celebration Hymn Medley’

Popular Nigerian gospel juju artist Babatunde John Olaniyan popularly known as Olababs has released his second studio album, titled “Celebration Hymn Medley”.
The singer while speaking to Tribune Online explained that the hour-long album was released to give listeners something different from the general kind of gospel music they are used to.
He said, “Being a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) member for over three decades, I grew up listening and singing lots of hymns in the church and this made me love hymns. I noticed many Pentecostal churches nowadays sing little or no hymns at all.
“This inspired me to record a medley and collections of the inspirational hymns in an African juju percussion groove style considering that hymn reading sessions in churches can sometimes be boring, so we spice it up with the danceable rhythm.”
IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’
- Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun
- Police, Amotekun after criminals on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
- Suspected cannibal pays N500,000 for boy’s human organs, says ‘that’s my favourite meal, especially the throat’
- Court awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 billion over invasion of his home by military, asks FG to apologise
Olababs who started his music career in 1991 noted that the new album will show fans and listeners his versatile side. He said his gospel juju style of music will ensure his fans have a fulfilled experience while listening to the new album.
The new album follows his first studio album which was released in November 2019, titled “E Gbe Ga (Lift Him Up)”. He also released a single “Anu ni mo bere (I seek Mercy)” which is part of his latest album.
Olabab’s biggest musical influences include popular Nigerian juju artists, Chief Ebenezer Obey and King Sunny Ade. Some of his other favourite artists include Bola Are, Yinka Ayefele, among others.
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more