Okumu oil paid whistleblowers N20m in 2021, got 50% theft conviction, says MD

The Managing Director of Okomu Oil Palm Company PLC, Graham Hefer, on Wednesday said that the company paid N20 million last year under its whistleblowing policy in order to improve intelligence gathering and harmonious relationships with its host communities.

At a lecture titled, “Managing Perception (Changing Perception and Mindset)”, held at the company’s premises in Okomu in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State, the MD also said that the company was able to get 50 per cent conviction, ranging from six months to six years, for the over 100 cases of stealing in 2021.

Hefer stated that the lecturer, which is coming on the heels of recent attacks on the company that led to the death of one of its workers, is to build a better and more cordial relationship with the 24 communities around the plantation.

He said it was high time the communities started looking after the company which was doing so much to better a lot of its people, adding that it would become a win-win situation if that could be achieved.

“Last year, we paid N20 million under our whistleblowing policy because it helps in intelligence gathering and we were able to apprehend 100 criminals with 50 of them getting various jail terms. We protect those who give us the information and we hope they will continue to partner with us to ensure security is guaranteed in the area.

“If my company gets attacked, my staff gets killed, my equipment get destroyed, the products stolen and the communities keep quiet or look the other way, how would I be able to do things for you if I continue to lose revenue?

“I have 24 communities around Okomu and no one has been able to point out any of the hoodlums who attacked the company recently. It is either the communities are backing the hoodlums or do not want Okomu’s continuous existence. If you don’t help us secure the plantation, do you as communities have the moral right to ask the company to do more for you.

“My plea is that you should do the right things by fishing out hoodlums so that we can continue to be partners in progress. Insecurity is a huge problem so we should stand together against these hoodlums and gunmen who are terrorising our communities and the company. I want the communities to look after us so that we are no longer vulnerable,” he added.

Some of the participants acknowledged the enormity of the task ahead and promised to work with Okomu to improve the security of the area.

