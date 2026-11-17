The Adeboruwa of Igbogbo, Oba AbdusSemiu Orimadegun-Kasali, has called on well-to-do indigene to use their God-given wealth to establish organisations that would create employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed in the community.

He made the call at the inauguration of Sula Premium Royal complex in Igbogbo, Igbogbo-Baiyeku Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) of Lagos State.

Congratulating Alhaji Sulaiman Luqman-Ayokunle, on the project, Oba Orimadegun-Kasali described the complex as the first of its kind in Ikorodu Division, adding that the project had transformed the face of Igbogbo, making it rank among the best in the hospitality industry.

The traditional ruler also commended Alhaji Sulaiman for his contributions to the development of the community, urging him not to relent in his efforts to create more job opportunities.

The Odofin of Ikorodu and Remoland, High Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya, described the three-in-one hospitality complex as capable of competing with the best in the world.

In his response, Ayokunle-Luqman thanked Oba Orimadegun-Kasali, and the Adeboruwa-in-Council for their support in ensuring that the idea of the complex became a reality.

Alhaji Sulaiman Luqman-Ayokunle, who also performed his Iwuye ceremony as the Alakoso of Igbogbo Central Mosque and was confirmed as the new Balogun Adini of Abigi land by the Chief Imam of Abigi, Sheikh Muslim Balogun, expressed optimism that the complex would go a long way towards enhancing the economic fortunes of the people in the area.