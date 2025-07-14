Okpebholo halts commissioning of new Edo line buses over Buhari’s death

Following the nationwide mourning of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Edo State Government on Monday suspended the commissioning ceremony of the newly acquired 100 Edo Line buses, a transport service owned by the state government.

The commissioning ceremony, scheduled to hold at the Benin City Central Park, along Obakhavbaye Road in Benin, had attracted dignitaries from across the country.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, was expected to officially unveil the new fleet.

However, there was a twist of events midway as the Master of Ceremonies (MC) announced to the assembled dignitaries that the ceremony had been suspended.

He stated that he received a directive from the Edo State Government House, instructing the immediate suspension of the event.

“Ladies and gentlemen, an important message has just arrived from the Government House, Edo State.

“The information is that the commissioning of the New Edo Line has been postponed because of the death of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari,” the MC announced.

Reacting to the development, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State blamed the state government for being insensitive to the nationwide mourning of the death of President Buhari.

The party, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, described the abortive ceremony as a callous and insensitive jamboree.

“It is deeply disturbing and utterly disrespectful that while Nigerians were still coming to terms with the loss of a former President and a prominent national figure,

“The Edo State Governor and his associates chose to throw a public celebration complete with a live band, dancing and revelling, as if in mockery of the moment.

“This shameful display not only reflects a gross insensitivity to the mood of the nation but also dishonours the memory of a man who, despite political differences, remains a symbol of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“Regardless of former President Buhari’s stance during the 2020 elections, his passing deserved solemnity, not celebration.

“Especially when he insisted that the democratic process must not be compromised or interfered with.

“The Edo PDP extends its heartfelt condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Buhari family, and all Nigerians on the passing of an uncommon democrat, patriot, and elder statesman,” the party said.

Recall that the 100 buses, procured by the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo, are intended to revive the once-thriving but now moribund Edo Line transport company.

The company had struggled under the weight of accumulated debt for years, and the new acquisition was seen as a bold step toward restoring its operations and regaining public trust.

The death of former President Buhari was announced on Sunday evening and plunged the nation into mourning, months after the commissioning ceremony had been scheduled.

