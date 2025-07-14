Senator Sani Musa: A strategic choice for APC renewal in a time of transformation

By: Abutu Andrew

As Nigeria stands at a critical juncture in its democratic journey, the All Progressives Congress (APC) must look inward and forward—toward a leadership that understands both the weight of history and the promise of the future. In this moment of political recalibration, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, CON, emerges not merely as a contender, but as a compelling and distinguished choice to lead the APC into its next chapter of relevance and renewal.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, a seasoned political strategist and master of timing, has consistently demonstrated an uncanny ability to identify talent that delivers results. He not only knows when to act but also whom to trust when the stakes are highest. In Senator Sani Musa, he will find a leader shaped by competence, character, and deep-rooted party loyalty.

A Bridge Between Generations

What makes Senator Sani Musa exceptional is his ability to connect across political generations. He embodies a rare blend of institutional memory and forward-thinking—a man who respects party elders yet understands the aspirations of Nigeria’s young, dynamic political base.

His tenacity, energy, and organizational discipline are not just admirable—they are essential. At a time when public confidence in political institutions is under pressure, Sani Musa offers substance over slogans. His leadership would not aim to preserve the status quo but to disrupt it positively—ushering in a new era of party dynamism, internal democracy, and strategic renewal.

A Serious Mind for Serious Times

In every assignment he undertakes, Senator Sani Musa brings seriousness of purpose, strategic focus, and a results-driven mindset. His leadership style is anchored in thorough preparation, sincere engagement, and tangible performance.

A prime example of this is his leadership in the passage of Nigeria’s landmark Tax Reform Bills. At a time when economic restructuring was urgent yet politically delicate, Senator Musa rose to the occasion as Chairman of the Senate Committee charged with reviewing and passing these critical bills. Despite initial skepticism from various quarters, he led with clarity, energy, and integrity.

He did not merely oversee legislative processes—he led the Conference Committee with skillful negotiation, intellectual depth, and rare diplomatic tact. His approach built consensus where division once threatened progress. As a result, the tax reforms were not only passed, but widely understood and accepted, making them one of the most impactful pieces of legislation in recent years.

This commitment to national interest and effective delivery is precisely the kind of leadership the APC needs at this transformative moment.

The Right Leader for the Right Time

The APC does not need a figurehead. It requires a strategic driver—someone with the “oil to lubricate his elbows,” ready to roll up his sleeves and reposition the party for governance excellence and electoral strength. Senator Sani Musa fits that profile.

He brings a rare combination of competence, humility, and tactical intelligence. His track record in legislative achievements, political diplomacy, and inclusive leadership makes him uniquely suited to unite the APC across regional, ideological, and generational lines.

This is not the time to rely on familiar approaches that may no longer serve the party’s evolving challenges. The APC deserves—and Nigeria needs—a leader who can chart a bold course, build on past progress, and correct lingering missteps. Senator Sani Musa represents not just a political choice, but a patriotic call to service.

Conclusion: A Strategic Opportunity for Renewal

In Senator Sani Musa, the APC has a unique opportunity to choose renewal over regression, strategy over sentiment, and excellence over entitlement. His leadership promises to energize the party base, restore confidence, and align seamlessly with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of a progressive, prosperous, and united Nigeria.

This moment demands more than politics—it demands vision, purpose, and integrity. The man who helped deliver fiscal reforms, who commands respect across divides, and who brings both youthfulness and wisdom to the table, is the man who must now be called upon to lead the APC forward.

The moment is now. The choice is clear. The mandate belongs to Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, CON.

Andrew is a former state executive of the Action Congress of Nigeria, writing from Makurdi.