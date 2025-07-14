Insecurity: NAF intensifies non-kinetic efforts in South-East region

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Component of Operation UDO KA, has intensified the non-kinetic efforts aimed at securing the South-East region in a move to consolidate peace and strengthen public trust in the Nation’s security architecture.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Monday by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Service, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodam.

The statement read, “The latest engagement, led by the Air Component Commander (ACC) of the Joint Task Force South-East, took place in ISI-UZO Local Government Area of Enugu State and marks a significant milestone in civil-military cooperation by the NAF in the region.

It explained that the engagement held in collaboration with the Enugu State Government, land component forces, paramilitary agencies, and local security groups prioritised direct interaction with key stakeholders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, and the grassroots.

The statement read, “Aerial assets, including 2 military helicopters and a civil helicopter from the International Helicopter Flying School, were deployed as part of the outreach, showcasing transparency in military operations and reassuring communities of the NAF’s peaceful intent.”

It explained that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar while commenting on the initiative stated that the exercise reflected the NAF’s growing commitment to non-kinetic strategies in conflict-prone areas, declaring that “building trust is as vital as any military operation, we are set out to protect, not to intimidate.”

It further explained that the Forum, which was held in Ogbete and Agamede communities, featured candid discussions around security concerns, especially public misperceptions surrounding recent helicopter flights.

It pointed out that clarifying these operations helped in dousing tensions and demonstrated the Air Force’s readiness to demystify its presence while addressing community fears directly.

The statement read, “The Anglican Bishop of Eha-Amufu Diocese, Right Reverend Daniel Nkemjika Olinya, Senior Special Adviser to the Enugu State Government on Security, Honourable Vincent Onyeabor and the Chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA, Barrister Obiora Obeagu, were among notable stakeholders who lauded the initiative and encouraged continued collaboration for regional stability.

It added that the visit, anchored on CAS’s command philosophy of “purposeful training and mission-oriented force development for enhanced national security,” was part of broader efforts to integrate local voices into security planning.

Abubakar said, “True victory in any conflict lies not only in defeating the enemy but in winning the confidence of the people we serve.

“As the NAF continues to leverage soft power in tandem with kinetic operations, its commitment to dialogue, transparency, and community partnership remains a cornerstone of national security efforts in the South-East and beyond, the statement added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

