Okpebholo appoints Eunice Omonzejie as AAU VC

Edo Governor, Monday Okpenholo, on Monday, appointed Prof (Mrs.) Eunice Eboserehimen Omonzejie, as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the Ambrose Alliance University (AAU), Ekpoma, with immediate effect.

Governor Okpenholo, who made the disclosure through a press statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Musa Ikhilor, said that Prof. Omonzejie was chosen from the three names recommended to him by the Governing Council of the University.

Okpenholo said that the new AAU Vice-Chancellor Omonzejie is a distinguished scholar of French and Francophone African Literatures and a long-serving academic in the Department of Modern Languages at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

The governor described the VC as a prolific researcher and editor, with contributions to African and Francophone literary studies, gender studies, and cultural studies.

According to the governor, Mrs. Omonzejie has served as the President of the Ambrose Alli University Chapter of the National Association of Women Academics (NAWACS), where she has championed mentoring, research, and advocacy for female academics and students.

“Professor Omonzejie has co-edited several seminal works including French Language in Nigeria: Essays in Honour of UFTAN Pacesetters and Language Matters in Contemporary West Africa, and is the author of Women Novelists in Francophone Black Africa: Views, Reviews and Interviews.

“Her appointment is a testament to her academic excellence, administrative experience, and commitment to the growth and development of Ambrose Alli University.

“The Edo State Government congratulates Professor Omonzejie on her appointment and urges her to bring her wealth of experience and leadership skills to bear in advancing the institution’s mandate of producing world-class graduates and driving research and innovation,” he said.