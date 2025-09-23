NDDC flags off construction of Ikwuano community road

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has flagged off the construction of the long abandoned 3.3 kilometres Iyalu-Iberenta – Ọrọ-Ibere Autonomous community road.

The contract agreement of the interventionist agency also includes the remediation works at the two gully erosion sites located at Iyalu and Iberenta communities. The Ikwuano community road project is expected to aid in erosion control.

Flagging off the project at Iberenta, Ọrọ-Ibere Autonomous Community, Ikwuano LGA, the Commissioner representing Abia state on the NDDC Board, Chief Eruba Dimgba assured that the emergency erosion control and road construction contract of the NDDC would not be abandoned half way.

He disclosed that under the watch of President Bola Tinubu, the NDDC, as an interventionist agency, has been receiving every necessary support to execute projects, unlike what was obtainable in the past. The support is crucial for initiatives like the Ikwuano community road.

Chief Dimgba, who promised that the contractor would deliver quality work, appealed to the community to support the contractor by not sabotaging his efforts.

He told the benefiting communities to report any shoddy work by the contractor to the office of the NDDC in Abia state, located at Okeikpe, Ukwa West LGA for proper action. He appreciated President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly for enabling the NDDC with the resources to execute its projects.

Also speaking, the contractor handling the road project and CEO Worldwide Environmental Technology Ltd., Sir Ako Obioma said that the 3.3km work would commence in mid-October.

Sir Ako Obioma, who is also the Chairman Akubaraoha Foundation, a foundation dedicated in for community and human resources development assured of delivering high quality job and solicited support from all stakeholders in the Ọrọ-Ibere autonomous community.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of the Ọrọ-Ibere Autonomous Community, Eze Dr. Stanley Ijenwa, the President – General, Ọrọ – Ibere National Development Union, Dr. Green Nwaoaha and the President-General of the Iberenta Development Union Federated, Bishop Ozuh Uchechi Prince, Prince Ejike Pascal Atumah narrated the challenges faced by their people, adding that they have lived in fear for many decades because of the terrible road and erosion menace in the community. The completion of the Ikwuano community road is anticipated to significantly alleviate these fears.

They described the autonomous community as a food basket of Abia state, highlighting various kinds of farm produce cultivated in the area and promised to provide the necessary support for the contractor to enable him deliver quality work for the people.

In their reactions, the Chairlady of Iberenta Development Union Women’s Wing Mrs. Ann Ogbuehi and the Secretary of the Association, Mrs. Fortune Emeh as well as the Youth President, Engr. Don Onyegbula expressed their excitements over the flagging off of the road.

They said the road has been terrible and has been affecting them negatively in conveying their farm produce to markets and prayed God to bless the NDDC for coming to rescue the community.