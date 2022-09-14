Okoya appointed chairperson, Women’s Empowerment Commission

An Executive Director with NOVA Merchant Bank, Mrs, Funke Okoya, has been appointed as the Chairperson, Women’s Empowerment Commission of the Women in Finance Nigeria (WIFNG).

Okoya and four other new executives were announced during a recent signing of the International Partnership/Affiliation with the Women Working for Change, an organ of the African CEO Forum, the largest international forum of the African private sector.

The new EXCO members, selected from committed senior executive members of the organisation are saddled with the specific responsibility of chairing the association’s five new commissions.

Mrs Okoya’s appointment as chairperson has been described as a major push for the capacity development of women in Nigeria and is expected to drive initiatives that advance women’s cause, pursuit of financial literacy and inclusion for women while promoting gender parity.

Speaking at the event, the chairperson, Women in Finance Nigeria, Mrs Toyin Sanni, said: “We are very excited about the launch of these important commissions under the leadership of these dynamic senior executives as well as the election of our new national secretary all of whom served creditably, over time at WIFNG.”

Okoya, who expressed excitement at the appointment, said: “This appointment is designed to speak to the yearnings of women in Nigeria and further enrich the conversation around capacity building, provide access to finance, broaden value realisation, and add relevance, recognition and network for women.”

She added that the expanded executive committee demonstrates the association’s commitment to supporting women across the country by providing leadership and sustainable professional development for women, through creative coalition and partnerships with international women organisations like Women Working for Change.

Okoya is an Executive Director, Investment Banking and Subsidiaries at NOVA Merchant Bank, and has been driving key initiatives that are transforming the Bank into leadership position. She is responsible for the growth and oversight of the Bank’s subsidiaries comprising Asset Management, Securities Trading, Public Sector Group and Investment Banking. During her time at the Bank, she has been responsible for Business Development for Corporate Banking, Energy Bank, Products/Channels and Digital Banking. She has over 22 years experience covering Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, Credit and Risk Management, Operations, Customer Services, Technology, Project Management, Branding, Strategy and Communications.

Prior to joining the Bank, she was the Director, Client Origination and Coverage of Emerging Africa Capital Group and served as the Group Head Corporate Banking at Coronation Merchant Bank. She was a Regional Bank Head, Commercial Banking Group at Access Bank Plc and a pioneer business manager of two branches at the United Bank for Africa Plc. She started her career in Risk Management and Commercial Banking Group at Ecobank Nigeria Plc.

In his congratulatory message, the Chairman of NOVA Merchant Bank, Mr Phillips Oduoza, said Funke has been at the forefront of gender diversity, sustainability and female inclusion, adding: “As a board, we are glad for the recognition which will elevate the commission to the next level under her chairmanship.”

NOVA Merchant Bank is a leading merchant bank in Nigeria that offers an integrated suite of financial solutions covering Financial Intermediation, Wholesale and Investment Banking, Asset and Wealth Management, Trade Services, Transaction Banking, Cash Management and Digital Banking.

WIFNG is a non-profit organisation registered in 2016 to provide policy advocacy for greater representation of women in the financial sector and in financial roles in public and private sector organisations. WIFNG advocates positive economic policies and is a platform for women in financial roles to collectively tackle workplace and societal challenges affecting women. WIFNG also provides capacity building, networking and economic empowerment opportunities. In 2019, it established and registered its UK Chapter, WIFNG UK, a vibrant body for African women working in the United Kingdom financial services sector.

Okoya is a Business Administration graduate of the University of Lagos and holds an MBA from Business School Netherlands. She is an alumnus of INSEAD Business School where she attended its Advanced Corporate Finance Programme. She is a certified Fellow and council member of the Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers.

