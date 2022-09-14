My book simplifies criminal law in Nigeria —Awotoye

Lawyer and lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Lead City University, Ibadan, Tobilola Awotoye, has explained why he wrote his book, ‘Introduction to Criminal Law in Nigeria.’

Awotoye, who holds Bachelor’s degrees in Law and Public Administration, and a Master’s degree in Criminal Law, during the public presentation of the book recently in Ibadan, said the idea to write the book came during a class while trying to break down some legal concepts to his student.

“I discovered that most textbooks on this subject are a bit technical for the average student of law,” he said.

He stated that the 380-page book – with 15 chapters and two appendices – can also be a quick reference guide to the bar and the bench, as it is annexed with a glossary of terms with authorities for easy accessibility.

He acknowledged that the book is not a perfect one, adding that he takes full responsibility of any error or mistake found in either the structure or body of the book.

While commending the author for writing the book, Dr Damilola Adeyemo, said that the book is not only apt and well-researched, but also contains recent cases and judgments.

The reviewer of the book, Mr Osas Justy Erhabor, stressed that a law book is not something that is written out of inspiration.

He added that the difficult nature of writing a law book is that the law is dynamic; that as an author is concluding a chapter, the law might have changed; that the law is not certain, as different lawyers may have different interpretations to a sentence.

However, he added that learned authors are always ahead of lawyers and judges, because they are the ones who look at judgments, dissect and critique them, and explain how the law ought to be.

Erhabor, while commending Awotoye for writing the book, noted that the cover of the book is simple and the content is easy to comprehend by lawyers and people who are not lawyers.

“This is a book everyone should read,” he said, “books are some of the legacies we leave behind that live forever. Solutions will be found reading this book.”

The book launch was handled by Kunle Adeniyi, who was represented by Professor Wasiu Babalola.

Family, friends, teachers, colleagues, and students of the author commended and congratulated him for the book.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Alaafin Stool: Atiba Descendants Kick, Want Selection Process Discontinued

2023 elections: NILDS, Kukar centre organise summit for presidential aspirants, CSOs, others

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: The Skeleton In Ibadan

2023 elections: NILDS, Kukar centre organise summit for presidential aspirants, CSOs, others