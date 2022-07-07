Okowa swears in 4 commissioners, tasks them on commitment, accountability

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
The newly-appointed commissioners in Delta State have been charged to serve the state with devotion, loyalty and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

The state governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, gave the charge on Thursday at the swearing-in of four new commissioners.

Those sworn in are Chief Samuel Mariere, who was assigned to the Ministry of Water Resources, Chief Sunday Onoriode, Primary Education; Chief Mike Okah, Transport and Chief Godspower Asiuwhu, Environment.

Congratulating the new appointees, Okowa charged them further to be diligent in their responsibilities in the overall interest of Deltans.

According to him, as you are all aware, we are gradually moving towards the end of our second term in office and we have before us, many urgent challenges arising from the committed pursuit of our critical projects, including the inevitable pressures of the politics of the future.

“It is, therefore, necessary that we face our tasks with our best available expertise and be devoted as we represent the aspirations of our people.

“You have come in at a time when this administration is not only taking stock of what it has accomplished so far in meeting the desires and aspirations of the people but also accelerating action and increased articulation of those things still outstanding in the development of the State as we clearly set out from the onset.

“Therefore, expect that you will put in your very best efforts for the benefit of the entire State and its people.

“In your various portfolios, we expect you to serve with integrity, devotion, loyalty and accountability because all eyes are on us as we have pledged to finish strong.

“It is our expectation that you will provide fresh ideas and a new impetus to support the government in consolidating its legacy projects among others, building a sustainable foundation for our economy and moving the politics of Delta State to a higher level of humility, justice, harmony and fair play as you serve our people.

“Let me remind you that this assignment will be especially challenging, as we seek to accomplish most of our projects and other commitments under a disciplined financial regime and urgency,

“This is more imperative especially as the seasons of expectations of our citizens, active politics and elections fever begin to emerge.

“We must suck in all the pressure with sound composure, discipline and transparent commitment and purpose-driven focus.


“These are the only ways you can assist our government to leave the desired legacy of service in Delta State, while also endearing yourselves to our dear people who expectedly continue to expect the best from us,” he stated.

Responding on behalf of the new commissioners, Hon. Samuel Mariere thanked God for the appointment and appreciated the governor for finding them worthy to serve, assuring that they would assist the governor in his finishing strong agenda.

