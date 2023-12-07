The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Pius Akutah, has said that the council, as port economic regulator, promotes seamless movement of cargoes as well as efficiency of the nation’s ports.

Akutah stated this when the management of Lekki Deep Sea Port, led by the Managing Director, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), promoters of Lekki Deep Sea Port, Mr Du- Ruogang, paid a courtesy visit to the NSC’s headquarters in Lagos.

The NSC boss, who appreciated the management of Lekki Deep Sea Port for the visit, expressed the council’s readiness to partner with the port in the areas that will boost their operations in the country.

Stating their mission to NSC, Mr Du – Ruogang said that Lekki Deep seaport has been adding value to Nigeria’s economy since it started commercial operations in 2023, due to its ability to receive large vessels.

The LPLEL boss, who felicitated Akutah on his appointment as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NSC, commended the council’s regulatory activities at the nation’s ports.

He also appreciated the support that the management of Lekki Port has been receiving from Nigerian Shippers’ Council, as he called for continuity of the support in the interest of both parties and indeed Nigeria, to make the country the maritime hub for West and Central Africa.

