Tambuwal, Wike, Ortom, Obaseki, others present as PDP govs forum meeting commences in Ibadan

By Wale Akinselure
PDP forum meeting commencesThe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum meeting has commenced in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Thirteen governors are present at the meeting holding at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, Ibadan, that began at about 1.25 pm.

Currently present at the meeting are Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Duoye Diri (Bayelsa); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Arthur Okowa (Delta); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Godwin Obaseki (Delta); Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) represented by his deputy, Aliyu Gusau.

The meeting has entered a closed-door session following welcome remarks by the Chairman of the forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Details later…

