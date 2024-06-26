You might be familiar with Ojude-Oba because of its glitz and glamour. But other Yoruba festivals are also intriguing and exciting. To help you understand more about them, I compiled the list for you below:

1. Ojude Oba festival

Ojude Oba, “the King’s forecourt, ” is a prominent Yoruba festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state. It is celebrated on the third day of the Muslim festival, Eid al-Kabir. The king’s forecourt started over 100 years ago as a gathering of the indigenes of Ijebu-Ode who converted to Islam.

The height of it was when a man named “Alli-Tubogun” received the blessings of the then-king, Awujale Ademuyewo Afidipotemole, in 1878. Despite Alli being a slave, through his initiation, Islam started spreading. Mosques were built, and many people converted.

Ojude Oba exhibits different cultural practices, such as dancing, singing, horse riding, and appraisal. Every year, dignitaries from different parts of the world, including the indigenous people, their friends, and associates, come to grace the occasion.

This top Yoruba festival is always fun, especially watching everyone rock “aso-oke”- a traditional attire peculiar to the Yorubas. Each group parades in front of the king, chiefs, and other dignitaries present to pay homage. This festival aimed to bring prosperity to Ijebu-Ode and its people.

2. Osun-Osogbo festival

Osun-Osogbo is an annual festival held in Osogbo, Osun state, at a sacred forest. It celebrates a river goddess called “Osun.” This festival is among the top in Yorubaland because it is celebrated and recognised worldwide.

It is believed to have started about 700 years ago through a hunter called “Olutimehin,” who settled at the bank of the Osun River to save himself and other migrants from famine. The river goddess, Yeye Osun, appeared from the water and asked Olutimehin to lead the people elsewhere (to a special place), which is present-day Osogbo town.

Osun promised them protection and prosperity; in return, they would make an annual sacrifice to her. The proposition is what is now known as the “Osun-Osogbo festival.” It is always a two-week programme, starting with the cleansing of Osogbo—called “Iwopopo.” Afterwards, the lightening of a sixteen-point lamp called “Ina Olojumerindinlogun” and the assemblage of the rulers in Osogbo.

A visit to the sacred grove is always accompanied by dancing, singing, and the participants’ wearing of different costumes. During the proceedings, different poems are recited, and appraisals are made.

The calabash carrier (Arugba) and priestesses would recreate the first encounter between Olutimehin and Yeye Osun. The Osun-Osogbo festival is usually celebrated in August of every year. Tourists and Osun worshippers across the world are always in attendance.

3. Olojo festival

Olojo festival is celebrated annually in Ile-Ife, Osun state. It is one of the ancient festivals in the state. “Olojo,” which means “the owner of the day,” is a remembrance festival in honour of “Ogun,” the god of iron.

The king, Ooni of Ife, appears before his people after seven days of seclusion and conversing with the ancestors. The essence of this is to make the king pure. Women in his family sweep the palace to wade off evil.

The next action is a public appearance by Ooni of Ife showcasing a crown that is believed to be a replica of the original worn by Oduduwa. Together with priests and chiefs, they perform rituals at the shrine of Ogun. Everyone at the ceremony appears in traditional attire; together with the traditional rulers, they joyfully sing and dance. The Olojo festival is regarded as a ceremony that unifies all the Yorubas.

4. Egungun festival

Egungun is a Yoruba festival celebrated annually in different parts of Yoruba land. It represents the spirit of the ancestors. Egungun festival is an avenue for families and communities to bond with their forefathers; this goes on for days.

It is believed to strengthen the relationship between Yorubas and improve trade and commerce. Participants take the celebration to every corner of the community, including marketplaces, to entertain and demonstrate the rich culture of Yorubas and, of course, for the masquerade to display his prowess.

The significance of this event is assuring the ancestors that they have a place among the living. It is believed that for the present generations to uphold the cultural standards of the past, it is only through the intervention of the ancestors.

The masquerade is usually dressed in elaborate costumes and performed with the belief of being possessed by the spirits of their forefathers. Also, spiritual cleansing is done. The most prominent Egungun are Alapansanpa, Elewe and Oloolu.

5. Oro festival

The Oro festival is a crucial ceremony in Yoruba. It is carried out by men related to the town where it takes place. Females, including non-natives of the town, are strictly warned against coming out during the ceremony.

Though the proceedings differ from each community, it could be the death of a monarch or the cleansing of the land. This festival is quite anti-woman; every female is expected to stay indoors, or else they will die. The Oro festival usually goes on for days, depending on the town.

Read Also: We don’t always love to go on strike — ASUU