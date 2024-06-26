Ahead of the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, have unveiled their manifesto.

The manifesto, which was made available to journalists in Benin City, the state capital, on Wednesday, is titled “Pathway to Prosperity For All.”

The manifesto, which contains the working document of the PDP candidate and his running mate, emphasizes pathways to security, women and youth development, education, agriculture and food security, and rural and community development as strategies to uplift the standard of living in Edo State.

Other key issues highlighted in the document include care for the elderly, respect for traditional and religious institutions, industrialization, care for children and vulnerable members of society, and harnessing the importance of the diaspora for better working relationships that would foster development in all parts of the state.

It expresses hope that the creation of platforms for active participation in state development, recognizing valuable skills, perspectives, and investments, is poised to engender an environment of collaboration and mutual respect that would elevate the state.

ALSO READ: Taraba residents allege plan to divert €25m EIB loan secured for road construction

To the youths in particular, the campaign organization said: “You are the leaders of today, not the future. We will actively support and invest in your potential. We commit to enhancing educational opportunities, paying bursaries to qualifying students, expanding job training programs, and fostering an environment where your innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit can thrive.

“We will champion your rights, respect your voices, and ensure your equal participation in all aspects of society. We commit to creating policies that safeguard your health, advance your education, and promote your economic well-being.”

It also promised to respect and uphold the crucial role of religious and traditional institutions, the elderly, and other crucial stakeholders in nurturing the spiritual and moral well-being of the state by constantly engaging them in meaningful dialogue and partnerships that will foster peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding among faiths.

The document further promises to provide support by creating an environment with access to healthcare, social services (including free public transportation), especially for the elderly, and other community programs tailored to their needs.

The Ai/O2 campaign organization, a coinage from Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie, further declared its willingness to cultivate an environment that supports growth and sustainability, develop policies that enhance economic stability, provide incentives, and streamline regulatory processes to make Edo State the easiest state to do business in.

Above all, it said it is committed to working hard to improve rural infrastructure, such as roads, healthcare, and social services, to enhance quality of life and ensure equal access to essential services for all.

“And to the media, we will continue to uphold and protect your essential role in fostering an informed and engaged public. We commit to ensuring transparency and access to information, enabling you to report freely and accurately on matters of public interest.”