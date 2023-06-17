Olowu of Kuta in Aiyedire Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, has warned former Niger Delta agitator, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, to desist from demoralising the military with unguarded statements.

Olowu, in a statement issued by his media office on Saturday, said any attempt to ridicule the Nigerian military will be counterproductive.

The monarch said it takes a lot of efforts to build a country’s military to the standard that we have in Nigeria, adding that such a sweeping statement made by Dokubo that the military is responsible for oil theft in the Niger Delta is not the best.

Olowu frowned at such a generalisation and said in “as much as the country appreciates the support of Dokubo in the last few months to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his outburst about the military during a visit to the Villa is unbecoming.”

Olowu added that; “The outburst of Dokubo that the military is responsible for oil theft while on a visit to Mr President is unbecoming. It’s a betrayal of trust. Why should he use the presidential press gallery to make such a statement that is capable of demoralising our military? If he has any information about some unscrupulous elements in the military involved in oil theft, he can pass it unto Mr President without that undue sensationalism. It’s uncalled for. With the supreme sacrifice our military continues to make and, the forces of insurgency and associated unrest across the country it’s grappling with daily in order to keep Nigeria as one, that statement is tantamout to breaking their spirit; it’s not the best”, the monarch counselled.

It will be recalled that Dokubo, after meeting President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa yesterday, accused the military of being responsible for the oil theft in the Niger Delta.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE