Oil price crash: EFCC raids hamdala hotel, bureaux joints in Kaduna

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
EFCC, Kaduna Bureax de change

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office has raided popular bureaux de change located at Hamdala hotel as part of measures to stabilize naira to the dollar.

In the same vein, officials also raided similar joints located within Kaduna metropolis.

In a statement by the Acting Head of Media, Tony Orilade on Saturday disclosed that the directives to monitor the bureaux de change came from the acting chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu.

According to the statement, the move was to stop saboteurs from sabotaging the efforts of the Federal government in stabilising the naira to the dollar.

The bureaux de change operators were also warned against hoarding, as it amounted to an act of sabotage.

‘ With a further warning that any individual or group caught involved in such illegal and illicit financial transactions will be made to face the full wrath of the law, the statement stressed.

It will be recalled that, as soon as the news of the oil price crash was announced operators of currencies started hoarding dollar and making transactions difficult for end-users.

