Former NATO chief Javier Solana has coronavirus

Latest NewsWorld News
By Tribune Online
coronavirus

Former NATO secretary-general Javier Solana was admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, a source told Reuters, adding that his health was evolving positively and that he had been put under observation as a precaution.

Newspaper ABC was first to report on Friday that Solana had been hospitalised for coronavirus in Madrid on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel historical evangelism in UK

Solana, 77, served as NATO secretary-general from 1995-1999, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs from 1999-2009 and was Spain’s foreign minister under Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez form 1992-1995.

He attended an event with current Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya on Monday.

(Reuters)

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Coronavirus: 179 contacts on isolation released in Lagos, Ogun ― Prof Abayomi

Latest News

Coronavirus: Atiku advises FG to suspend flights from affected countries

Latest News

Coronavirus: No travel restrictions or ban yet by Nigeria ― FG

Latest News

BREAKING: UEFA set to suspend Champions, Europa Leagues

Comments