The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has appealed to Nigerian youths to refrain from killing, violence, and wanton destruction of property across the country over the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

This appeal comes in the wake of the Federal High Court in Abuja’s refusal to grant bail to Nnamdi Kanu on last Tuesday, March 19.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Owerri by the SA Media and Publicity, Ben Osuagwu, Chief Iwuanyanwu observed that millions of Nigerians, including youths in the country and in the diaspora, had anticipated that Nnamdi Kanu would be granted bail after spending over three to four years in detention.

“I wish to appeal to all Nigerian youths to exercise patience and refrain from any actions that would lead to loss of life and destruction of property,” Chief Iwuanyanwu stated.

He emphasized that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had consistently stated on numerous occasions that he does not support acts of arson or bloodshed, and questioned why he continues to be incarcerated.

Chief Iwuanyanwu urged well-meaning Nigerians to place their trust in the divine providence of Almighty God, expressing optimism that by His grace, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would soon be free from incarceration.

He added, “Millions of well-meaning Nigerians across the federation, including those in the Diaspora, as well as notable leaders from Europe, the United States, and the United Kingdom, have all expressed bewilderment at why the Nigerian government continues to subject the young man to torture for years, while individuals from other parts of the country who have committed worse crimes are freely walking the streets.”