Members of the Opposition Parties in the House of Representatives, under the umbrella of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), have placed blame on State Governors for the myriad of security and socio-economic crises ravaging the country.

The CUPP lawmakers, who staunchly opposed the recent call by the State Governors through the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), emphasized the need to address the root causes of the crises by adhering to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which granted autonomy to the Local Government Area as the Third Tier of Government.

Speaking on behalf of the Opposition Parties in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere stated: “We want to voice our rejection to establish the state police. Let’s be clear, seeking solutions to our national problems shouldn’t lead us to bigger problems.

“It’s crucial to recognize that if governors cannot manage or allow local government administration to function properly, can we trust these gentlemen with an Army or a Police force?

“Some of them cannot even pay the minimum wage. So, how can they pay for a Police Force when they are unable to meet basic financial obligations? Moreover, most of them may utilize the police force for ulterior political purposes. We must not allow the current scramble to address national security challenges to throw us into a state of lawlessness and anarchy.

“Furthermore, how did we get to this state of insecurity? If the local government system was functioning effectively and funds were being allocated directly to them, would bandits have been able to take over forests without local government Chairmen addressing it?

“The insecurity and economic problems we face, such as burnt markets or lack of water in communities, could have been addressed by functional local governments. Those teachers in primary schools who are not being paid, leading to uneducated youths turning to banditry, would have been functioning if local governments were functional.

“It’s evident that the disconnect in governance today is due to the capture of the rural administration system by a group of individuals elected as governors, leading to economic, security, and other crises.

“Therefore, if these governors are sincere, they should support the ongoing constitutional amendment to allow Local Governments to be democratically elected, autonomous, and receive their funds directly from the state. The State is supposed to support the Local Government financially.

“If these men cannot be trusted to allow another arm of government to function, how can we trust them with their own police force? We have witnessed how some of them manipulate federal police, change Commissioners of Police to suit their interests, and misuse power during elections.

“These Governors have significantly contributed to the problems facing Nigeria today. Thus, the priority should not be the establishment of State Police; rather, they should release funds to the Local Government, grant autonomy to the Local Government, and allow the State Houses of Assembly to function effectively. Governance will improve at the local level, economic activities will flourish, and insecurity will decrease.

“Addressing insecurity goes beyond shooting and killing; it involves tackling poverty, lack of education, dysfunctional healthcare, and lack of access to financial services. Let us restore the local government system of administration. In most parts of the world, municipalities handle essential services like transportation and taxation. It’s time we adopt a similar approach in Nigeria.”