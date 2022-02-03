Ohanaeze sets up political action committee, says president from South-East is panacea to national malaise

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, rose from a National Executive Council meeting in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, with resolutions on its position on the 2023 presidential election and the subsisting case of detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, among other issues.

The meeting was presided over by its President General, Ambassador George Obiozor and had in attendance delegates from many branches.

Ohanaeze averred that the Nigerian president of South-East extraction is an idea whose time has come and that which has the capability of repositiong the nation on the part of growth and development.

At the meeting, Oboizor bemoaned the fact that “Nigerian nationalism is receding as ethno-regional nationalism is growing astronomically. It is time to rebuild and restore Nigerian nationalism and national spirit.

“As the national situation is today, it will require Pan Nigerians like Igbos to reinvigorate the nations path to unity. And a southeast Igbo president of Nigeria in 2023 will be one of the most critical but positive decision of the nations history because, it is the right decision and an idea whose time has come.”

Speaking on the continued detention of Kanu, Obiozor said: “We have been consistent in asking for political solution to the problem including prerogative of mercy for Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom and amnesty.

“Once more, Ndigbo are not secessionists or separatists. Igbos are prepared and deserve the Presidency. It is politically defensible and morally justifiable. To realise this, the National Executive Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has established the Political Action Committee to be Chaired by the President General, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, while the Secretary General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, will serve as the Secretary. Full composition will be done soon,” he declared.