Ohanaeze congratulates Adesina over AfDB re-election

Anambra State President of the Igbo Social-Cultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Demian Ogene-Okeke, has congratulated the former Minister of Agriculture and President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, on his re-election.

He also congratulates the Africa leaders who massively voted him back.

Ogene-Okeke, in a telephone interview with Tribune Online in Awka, on Friday, said the re-election was based on competences and diligence, Dr Adesina has shown in uplifting and promoting the bank’s operations since 2015 when he was first elected as president of the bank.

While commending the efforts of Adesina so far, in providing technical assistance for development projects and programs not only in Nigeria but the entire Africa continent, he urged him to concentrates more on the poorest countries in the continent.

