Ekiti PDP caretaker chairman disagrees as party set for state congress

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would be conducting the state congress of the party on Saturday to elect officials into the State Working Committee (SWC) in Ekiti State.

But the chairman of the caretaker committee of the party in the state, Senator Hosea Agboola has disagreed with the party on the conduct of the congress.

It would be recalled the party had been in a deep crisis which has resulted in factions between the former governor, Ayo Fayose and the lawmaker representing Ekiti South, Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The tussle resulted into the emergence of parallel executives from the March 7 ward congress, which the duo saw as an opportunity to capture the party machinery ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Friday, the secretary of the 7-man caretaker committee, Mr Diran Odeyemi said the national headquarters of the party was poised to resolve the lingering crisis in the state chapter, hence the planned conduct of the congress.

Odeyemi noted that Senator Agboola argued against the conduct of the congress, canvasing the sharing of party positions between the two Fayose and Olujimi groups.

He added that the two warring groups failed to agree on the position canvassed by the chairman of the caretaker committee, saying the party had no other option but to conduct the election for the party to move forward in the state.

According to him, “Governor Seyi Makinde nominated as the Chairman (Senator Agboola) while I was nominated from the party in Abuja by Secundus. If for one reason or the other believe that what the party should have done is to allocate the position between Olujimi and Fayose that is his personal opinion. The party’s understanding is if you are going to share positions among these warring parties, there must first be an agreement.

“The party cannot force anybody; the constitution says it is either by consensus or election. If the two of them cannot agree among themselves, then the consensus option is closed. Except if they agree among themselves, but in this case, they didn’t agree among themselves. The chairman has sympathy toward having the party to share the positions and the party said no, we can’t be sharing position because we are not ‘Father Christmas’. This is politics and democracy, if they agree, well for them. The caretaker committee cannot continue to be there.”

On her part, Olujimi blamed the crisis in the state chapter of the party on Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus for its complicity.

Olujimi accused the NWC of fueling the lingering crisis besetting the party by fanning embers of discord among party leaders in the state through divide and rules tactics.

She alleged that the Secondus-led NWC was acting the script of ex-governor Ayodele Fayose who is desperate to seize control of the party’s structure.

She warned the NWC to desist from dancing to the dictates of Fayose, saying acting contrary would not only damage the party but deal a devastating blow to PDP in the future.

