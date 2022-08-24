Ogun partners Collectives Club to provide free medicare for over 800 residents

In its effort to ensure good and healthy living, the Ogun State Government in conjunction with the Collectives Club of Sagamu, has organised a free medical outreach to no fewer than 800 residents within the Remoland.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, while declaring the four-day outreach open at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, on Tuesday.

Coker said that the present administration in Ogun State is willing to partner any well meaning organisations, groups and individuals in bringing qualitative healthcare to the doorstep of all and sundry.

The commissioner who was represented by Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Tayo Lawal, said that the Prince Dapo Abiodun led government had in the last three years embarked on a complete revamping of the health sector.

She said that the government had effectively touched the three tiers of the system, including primary health care, secondary and tertiary care respectively with renovation, equipping and staffing of the health facilities.

The Commissioner described the four-day screening and treatment which focused on diabetes, malaria, blood pressure, prostate surface antigens, dental and eye, as timely considering the number of people in need of care in these areas.

“A healthy people make a healthy nation. This present government in Ogun State is open to collaboration from individuals and organisations in taking the health sector higher, ” Commissioner said.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director, OOUTH, Dr. Olubumi Fatungase, said beneficiaries have easy access to the tertiary health facility in case of referral, affirming that the Ogun State Government is committed to giving healthcare to indigents.

The President of the club, Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, said that good health was a necessary requirement for anyone to effectively function in the society, pointing out that there are enough drugs for more than 1,000 people in the course of the free medical exercise.

