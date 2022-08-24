Kwara police arrest notorious 4-man armed robbery gang

Kwara State Police Command, in collaboration with members of the Miyetti Allah of Oro-Ago town in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, has arrested a four-man notorious gang of armed robbers in the area.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the stock-in-trade of the hoodlums was mainly robbing unsuspecting businessmen and traders in the area of their money and goods, especially, on market days.

It was gathered that one Alhaji Yahaya Ishaku ‘male’ of Ahun Fulani via Oro-Ago was way-laid and robbed of the proceeds of the sale of his cows’ totalling N600,000 by the suspects identified as Bello Baneri ‘male’, Umaru Shehu ‘male’, Awalu Umaru ‘male’ and Mamma Muhammed ‘male’ all of Fulani camp Oro-Ago, while returning from Kara market in Ajase-Ipo where he went to sell his cows on 20/8/2022.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident, said that the investigation revealed that the first suspect by name, Mamma Mohammed ‘male’ was hired by the complainant to help him load his cows in the vehicle while embarking on the journey to the market to sell the cows.

“At about 1500hrs of 22/8/2022, a team of policemen and members of Miyetti Allah of Oro-Ago in a combined operation, went in search of a gang of armed robbers, whose stock-in-trade was mainly robbing unsuspecting citizens in the area of their money and goods on market days.

“The operation became necessary after intelligence compass pointed to the fact that the perpetrators were hibernating in the Fulani camp in Oro-Ago.

“Consequent upon finishing the loading of the cows, Mamman Mohammed ‘the suspect’ went and informed his gang members about the sale of the cows by the victim and thereafter planned and laid ambush for the victim.

“On his way back from the market, the victim, who was on a bike returning to the camp, was blocked by the gang. They hit him on the head with sticks, and he fell off the motorcycle and became unconscious.

“He was searched by the assailants and the N600,000; the proceeds of the sales found on him, was taken away.

“In course of the investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime and the sum of N400,000: part of the stolen money, was recovered, while efforts are in progress to recover the balance.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc (+) directed that the case be transferred forthwith to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Ilorin, for discreet investigation.

“The CP reiterated his earlier stand that, Kwara State would be made uncomfortable and tough for criminal elements, hence, all would-be lawbreakers are advised to pack their loads and leave Kwara state for the law abiding citizens and residents.

“He further advised employers of labour to always do a background check on any helping hands they intend to employ to avoid incidents of the nature reported above.”