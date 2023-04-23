The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), has urged the Ogun State Government to harness opportunities in diverse community based tourism, sports and cultural through public -private partnership for economic development.

Stating this over the weekend was the Vice President of the SouthWest zone of ITPN, Ayo Olumoko, during a retreat organised for stakeholders in the tourism business and new members of the Institute, held in Abeokuta.

Olumoko equally charged government to implement the tourism master plan developed by the Institute as a way of revolutionising and repositioning of the sector.

He hinted that the tourism and hospitality sector had in no small means contributed to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and emphasised the need for government to focus on it.

While adding that the Institute developed the tourism master plan for Lagos and Ogun to open up the states for more private investments in the tourism and hospitality industry.

“There is need for a coordinated effort to develop the sector to meet global standards and this is where the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria comes in.

“Ogun state presents diverse opportunities in community based tourism, cultural and sports begging for public – private partnerships, investments and product developments that can in no small measure be beneficial to government determination to create jobs, generate more revenue and assuage youth restiveness.

“I urge all industry stakeholders to work together to promote the development of the tourism and hospitality industry in Ogun state and indeed Nigeria,” Olumoko added.

The Ogun State Commissioner for

Culture and Tourism, Hon. Adijat Adeleye -Oladapo, in her remarks, said the state had been rehabilitating and reviving tourism sites, monuments and heritages by making them attractive to tourists.

“We are determined to revive, sustain and promote cultural heritages like never before. We have invested heavily in capacity building of our tourism personnel so as to take advantage of knowledge sharing as well as increase their ability to better deliver on the development of tourism in the state”, the commissioner said.