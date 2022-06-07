Ogun moves to create jobs opportunity for over 150,000 youths in cocoa value chain

The Ogun State Government said it has registered over 150,000 youths for job opportunity in Cocoa Value Chain.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, during the exhibition of cocoa research produce by the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), Ibadan on Friday.

Odedina said the move is one of the cardinal agenda of the Dapo Abiodun- led administration, to deal with products delivery, as well as, take cocoa products up by training farmers and young entrepreneurs on how to add values to cocoa instead of selling in raw.

The commissioner also disclosed the state government had distributed over 60, 000 seedlings of highly matured Cocoa to farmers in the state.

He said “We have registered one hundred and fifty thousand people and within three years we have done over 80, 000. It’s a record that’s is hard to beat so what we are saying is that people should come up and take up this opportunity.

“One thing that is very bold in the Agricultural agenda of Governor Abiodun, is that we are going to be improving on our partnership and collaboration with all agencies in the world responsible for supporting agriculture.





“We have worked with CRIN over the years in our distribution of seedlings to farmers and the governor has made soil available for farmers and we have distributed over 60, 000 seedlings of highly matured cocoa to farmers.

“One of our agenda in Ogun state is also to deal with products delivery so we are taking this product up and train our farmers and young entrepreneurs on how to add values to Cocoa instead of selling in raw alone.”

The Executive Director of the Institute, Patrick Adebola, the agency is in collaboration with Ogun state government to empower youths and farmers in cocoa production and alleviate job scarcity.

Adebola, who was represented by his Deputy, Eghosa Uwagboe, hinted the essence of bringing the Institute’s programme to Ogun state is to cause a paradigm shift from the era of produce into the era of value addition.

He said CRIN is also creating awareness for farmers and stakeholders on the opportunities abound in the production of Cocoa.

“We are using this event to tell our farmers and all stakeholders in cocoa and all other of our mandate cost that this is the era of paradigm shift. We have to move from the era of produce into the era of value addition that is the essence of bringing this programme to Abeokuta for us to create the awareness to tell farmers and stakeholders that it is not only depending on cocoa beans that we have been producing that we should also add value.

“Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria in collaboration with some other scientists have been able to bring up all products that we have produced and enlightened the farmers and all other stakeholders in the industry to go into value addition so that they will earn more revenue from the production of the produce.

“This is an avenue for the state government to empower the youths by telling them to go into the production of our produce,” Adebola added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech