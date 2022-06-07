IAR&T inaugurates agric value addition/entrepreneurship centre

As part of efforts targeted at addressing the rising umemployment rate in Nigeria, the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Moor Plantation, Ibadan, an affiliate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has inaugurated a agricultural value addition and entrepreneurship centre.

Seated at a vantage position on the premises of the institute, the centre is expected to adavance capabilities of the institute to cater for the increasing demand for entrepreneurship training to youth and consequently increase IAR&T’s outreach and impact.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held recently, Director, IAR&T, Professor Veronica Obatolu, said:”The rising rate of unemployment amongst graduates from our tertiary institutions is the major worrying trend observed when assessing the challenges faced by Nigerian youth today.

“It is no gainsaying that agriculture contributes to accelerated growth diversification and job creation for most African economies and agricultural value addition is important for wealth creation and prosperity in Nigeria.”

She further stated that:”Never before, has it been more important to equip young people with quality entrepreneurship training in agricultural value addition than today. Entrepreneurship training is a vital tool to address youth unemployment and empower them to tell the world what they can do with decent and gainful employment in agriculture.

“It is for this reason taht IAR&T proposed this Agricultural Value Addition and Entrepreneurship Centre (AVAEC) to the Federal Government as one of her 2021 capital projects. On this note, I appreciate the Federal Government of Nigeria for this approval and for making this dream of the institute a reality.





Present at the event were:Representative of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mahmood Abubakar, Zonal Director, South-West of the ministry, Mrs Abimbola Oguntuyi; Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede; former Director of IAR&T, Professor Ebenezer Adebisi Adebowale; Provost, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAH&PT), Ibadan, Dr Adekoya Owosibo and host of others.

