Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti to represent Southwest in National Inter-School debate competition

Ogun, Lagos and Ekiti States will represent the South West in this year’s National Inter-School debate competition annually organised by the President’s School Debate Nigeria (PSDN).

During the competition held in Abeokuta recently, courtesy of the Ogun State Government, drawn from various secondary schools in the state, the Ogun State team came first, with their Lagos and Ekiti State counterparts in the second and third positions.

Tribune online gathered that the three states would represent the South-West zone at the national finals of the competition slated for Abuja later in the year.

The National Coordinator of the programme, Elder Dare Oritu, in his speech declared that other zones in the country would send their representatives for the national finals of the programme to the capital city of the country.

“The contributions of President’s Inter-School debate programme to educational advancement in Nigeria, especially in the areas of reading culture promotion, public speaking skill development process, the art and science of debating in a democratic global standard and tourism could not be overemphasized.

“In this regard, a lot of commendations and appreciations should go to the Federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Education and Presidency and to some states in the country for their inputs towards the sustenance of the programme since it started about 22 years ago in the country at the federal level.

“ If every state in the country would invest resources into Inter-School debate Programme activities, the development would go a long way to boost quality education Development in the country. Now, the programme has opened opportunities for Nigerian students to interact with their foreign peers at the international debate competition at the global level.”

Speaking in the same vein, Ogun State Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu commended the initiator of the programme, as he promised that the state would continue to support the programme in cash and in kind.

